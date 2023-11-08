Identifying ADHD in adults

Millions likely have it. Many are undiagnosed, affecting jobs, relationships, and quality of life.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, or ADHD, is one of the most common brain disorders in kids, but it often continues into adulthood.

Health officials want you to know ADHD can impact your life in a lot of ways, including your job, relationships, and problems at home.

Millions of adults have ADHD. Doctors say adults with the condition may be tempted to take unnecessary risks. You may have difficulty waiting in line or driving in heavy traffic. You may feel restless and unable to sit through certain activities.

Some other signs, adults with ADHD may frequently shift their bodies or tap fingers or feet. You may have mood swings, like a quick temper or low stress tolerance. Some of those signs, doctors say, may come from other disorders but that’s why it’s important to see your doctor or mental health professional.

While there’s no definitive test to diagnose ADHD in adults, experts say there are ways to lessen its impact.

Manage your time, such as using a planner, calendar or app to help create reminders. Divide big jobs into small steps. ask for help from family or friends when you feel less motivated or are overwhelmed.

At work, it’s a good idea to use storage systems to keep your desk organized and clear. You can also try using headphones or earplugs to block out distracting noises.

Doctors say routine is everything when it comes to people with ADHD -- that goes for both kids and adults.

