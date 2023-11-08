Green footprints send message to runaways, homeless youth in Fox Valley

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention Month and one organization is raising awareness for children without a home in Northeast Wisconsin.

Green footprints can be life-saving. You’ll see the stickers popping up at more than 100 businesses and organizations around the Fox Valley, including the Neenah Public Library, meaning it’s a safe organization for young people experiencing homelessness.

The project is called Youth on the Move. It’s put on by the Boys and Girls Club of the Fox Valley’s Home Base program.

The mission is to help children and teens without a home connect with safe adults so they can find resources and support.

The director of Home Base says one of the biggest misconceptions is that “it doesn’t happen here.”

“It does happen here,” Katie Van Groll corrected. “It happens everywhere. But homelessness in young people looks a lot different and it’s harder to locate and identify those who might need additional support.”

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction reported startling numbers of just how many young people don’t have a place to call home. The DPI said more than 16,000 children experiencing homelessness enrolled in schools for the 2021-22 school year.

Home Base workers explained they’re noticing people aging out of foster care who are left without support systems. During the height of the pandemic, they saw more 17- to 21-year-olds reaching out for help, but now they’re seeing more 15- and 16-year-olds.

Van Groll told Action 2 News it’s important for people to withhold judgement:

“It’s easy to sit back and say that it’s their choice, that it’s a decision that they made. But when it comes to youth and children they rely on adults. It’s our job to keep them safe and to guide them and we need to do that when they don’t have others to help them.”

A case manager with Home Base said even without these green footprints outside your home, you can make a difference.

“Really, anything helps. Whether that is a gift card or a whole donation basket, anything helps. Even just sitting down with the youth and hearing them out,” Jake Stumpner said.

Home Base has a hotline you can call for support 24 hours a day, (920) 731-0557. It also has a website for anyone struggling with housing insecurity.

The program works with young people in Outagamie, Calumet, Winnebago and Brown Counties. Services are confidential, voluntary and free of charge.

