Green Bay school district asking public for feedback on possible referendum

Green Bay Area Public School District building
Green Bay Area Public School District building(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District Board of Education is asking for feedback on a potential referendum for April 2024.

The school district says the referendum would fund construction on a new west side elementary school (consolidate MacArthur/Kennedy/Keller), increase security at secondary schools, and address deferred maintenance. The District projects that an April 2024 referendum will have little to no effect on the GBAPS mill rate (tax rate).

Feedback from the community can be provided through an online survey on the school district’s website.

Survey responses are anonymous. The survey will close at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22. The estimated time required to complete the survey is 10 minutes. Information from community members will be used by the Board of Education to determine recommendations and prioritize solutions.

Residents are asked to visit gbaps.org/survey2024 to find the link to the online survey in English or Spanish, or to download a paper copy. Completed paper surveys can be returned to the District office or to any school office.

