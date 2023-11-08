Grand Chute motel license revoked in unanimous vote

Quality Inn in Grand Chute
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Grand Chute, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second time since May, the Grand Chute Town Board has voted to revoke the operating license of a motel that’s owned by Arora Hospitality. Action 2 News has previously reported on the former Rodeway Inn, but Tuesday night, the Quality Inn on West College Ave was the focus of discussion accused in a police complaint of fraud.

The fate of the Quality Inn remains in question after a unanimous vote of the Grand Chute town board to take away it’s operating license after a discussion lasting just a few minutes. The owner of the property, Hardeep Arora, of Arora Hospitality, is accused of lying on his renewal application by not disclosing a felony conviction for insurance fraud in 2017.

Police say it’s tied to a gas station Arora owns in Fox Crossing where he claimed $26,000 in losses after two armed robberies when the actual losses totaled $1,100 combined.

“I want to say this delicately,” said Grand Chute Town Clerk Kayla Raatz,“The owner, Hardeep Arora, has misrepresented himself, and the organization on the application.”

Back in May, the town board also revoked the license for the former Rodeway Inn based on a high volume of police complaints. However, the property has since re-opened after being sold by Arora to a new owner. Police say their concerns involving Arora, have simply shifted down the road.

“That has been a struggle,” said Grand Chute Police Chief Greg Peterson. “It’s been a challenge with us. It’s what led to us eventually asking the board to revoke his previous license and we are experiencing the same problems with this particular hotel.”

Arora was not at Tuesday’s meeting. His attorney in paperwork to the town claims Arora’s wife actually owns the property which is why her name is on the application instead of his. He will have a chance to appeal this revocation with both the town board and the court system.

