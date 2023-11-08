Free anti-theft software upgrade offered to Green Bay Hyundai and Kia drivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A free clinic offering an anti-theft software upgrade will give certain Hyundai and Kia drivers in Green Bay a chance to guard against car thefts.

The Green Bay Police Department is partnering with Bergstrom Hyundai of Green Bay and Dorsch Kia to provide a free mobile anti-theft software upgrade clinic at Leicht Memorial Park, 128 Dousman St., on Wednesday, November 15, from NOON-4 PM. No appointment necessary.

Since January 2023, the GBPD has opened investigations into the theft or attempted theft of 182 Hyundai and Kia vehicles of 265 total auto thefts, which is approximately 69% of all reported cases in Green Bay this year.

The vehicles in need of the anti-theft software upgrade are the ones with a turn-key-to-start ignition system not the push-button ignition system, and are of the following makes, models, and years:

Hyundai:

Accent (2018-22), Elantra (2011-22), Elantra GT (2013-20), Genesis Coupe (2013-14), Kona (2018-22), Palisade (2020-21), Santa Fe (2013-22), Santa Fe Sport (2013-18), Santa Fe XL (2019), Sonota (2011-19), Tucson (2011-22), Veloster (2012-17 & 2019-21), and Venue (2020-21)

To check if your Hyundai is affected, type your VIN at: https://www.hyundaiantitheft.com/

Kia:

Forte (2011-22), K5 (2021-22), Optima (2011-20), Rio (2011-21), Sedona (2011-21), Seltos (2021-22), Sorento (2011-22), Soul (2010-22), and Sportage (2011-22)

To check if your Kia is affected, type your VIN at: https://ksupport.kiausa.com/ConsumerAffairs/SWLD

Each automobile dealership will have mobile service technicians available to install the anti-theft software upgrade. The process can be completed in approximately 30-45 minutes, so please plan accordingly. Those receiving the upgrade will also be given a window sticker to place on their vehicle.

In addition, the Green Bay Police Department be on-site to provide and fit vehicles with a FREE steering wheel lock on a first-come, first-served basis, courtesy of the Brown County Crime Prevention Grant Funding Board. Also, Bergstrom Hyundai will be offering a Festival Foods gift card for a FREE Thanksgiving turkey to those with a qualifying Hyundai vehicle as an extra incentive to take the time for this important upgrade.

If you cannot make this event, please contact your local Hyundai or Kia dealership for assistance.

