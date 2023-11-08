CDC: Syphilis in babies up 32% in a year

Public health officials issue a call for urgent action after the alarming increase
The number is up 1,000% in a decade
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Public health officials issue a call for urgent action after an alarming increase in babies born with syphilis.

The CDC recently released a report saying more than 3,700 babies were born with syphilis in the U.S. in 2022. That’s a 32% increase over the previous year and a 1,000% rise in a decade. The CDC says the new numbers are the highest reported in the U.S. in more than 30 years.

Syphilis is a chronic bacterial disease. It’s usually transmitted sexually but a pregnant mother can pass it on to her baby.

Syphilis during pregnancy can result in miscarriage, stillbirth, infant death, or lifelong medical issues for the baby.

But it’s preventable. Health officials say about 88% of last year’s cases could’ve been prevented with testing and treatment during the mother’s pregnancy.

A single dose of penicillin given at least a month before the end of pregnancy nearly always prevents infected mothers from passing the bacteria on to their babies, doctors say.

The CDC says the situation has reached “dire” and “alarming” levels. It’s calling on the entire medical community to help find and treat infected people to protect fetuses and newborns.

RELATED: Number of syphilis cases rising in Wisconsin

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach...
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest
Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell

Latest News

Millions of adults live with ADHD
Identifying ADHD in adults
The RSV vaccine is being recommended for everyone over 60 this winter.
Doctor says getting multiple vaccines at once is safe
People are asking if it's safe to get the COVID-19, flu and RSV vaccines at the same time....
Doctors say getting multiple vaccines at the same time is safe
Travelers check in before their flights
CDC expands testing for illnesses at major airports