‘Baths for the Brave’ event gifts veteran with bathroom remodel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tundraland is honoring a local veteran for his service, with a bathroom remodel.

It’s part of Tundraland’s annual ‘Baths for the Brave’ event that gives back to those who serve our country.

This year’s recipient, Lenny Langkau, served in the U.S. Army as a radio operator during the Vietnam War. He was dropped into hostile territories to report strategic locations for attack and was wounded twice.

Langkau says as he gets older, the injuries make it more difficult for him to do basic tasks like taking a shower. He says he is honored to know it will no longer be a struggle for him.

His new shower installation is in the works right now.

