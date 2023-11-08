13-year-old critically injured in ATV rollover in Shawano County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WITTENBERG, Wis. (WBAY) - A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when his ATV rolled over on him Tuesday afternoon.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the ATV crash was reported on Nightingale Rd. near Oak Rd., near Wittenberg, just after 4:30. Deputies and paramedics found the boy unconscious and he wasn’t responding.

He was taken to a hospital in Marshfield. The sheriff’s office doesn’t have an update on his conditions.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which is helping to investigate the crash, shows the boy was riding in a field when the ATV rolled and pinned him. No one witnessed the crash, and it’s not clear how long he was lying there before it was discovered.

The Wittenberg School District will have resources available for students and staff after being told of the news.

The sheriff’s office, the DNR, Wittenberg Ambulance, and SAFER EMS of Marathon County all assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

