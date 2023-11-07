Wisconsin Senate to vote on amendment blocking church closures during public state of emergencies

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters...
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. Democratic voters hoping to undo Republican-drawn Wisconsin legislative district boundary maps told the new liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, that it should draw new maps by March 2024 that would force every lawmaker to stand for election under redrawn lines in 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Senate was scheduled to vote Tuesday on an amendment to the state constitution that would prohibit government agencies from ordering churches to shut down during a state of emergency.

The amendment comes in reaction to a stay-at-home order Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued in 2020 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The then-conservative-leaning state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ order, but Republicans introduced the constitutional amendment to ensure similar orders cannot be issued in the future.

Under the proposed amendment, state or local agencies could not force places of worship to close or limit the size of their gatherings during a national, state or local emergency, including public health emergencies.

Evers vetoed a similar bill from Republicans in 2021, but the governor cannot veto a constitutional amendment. Amendments to the Wisconsin Constitution must be passed by two consecutive sessions of the Legislature and then ratified by voters in a statewide election. Tuesday’s vote was the first time the Senate was set to consider the amendment.

