Wisconsin gets offensive behind Hepburn in 105-76 win over Arkansas State

Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's(Credit: Wisconsin Badgers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Wisconsin beat Arkansas State 105-76 in a season opener for the teams on Monday night.

AJ Storr scored 15 points, Max Klesmit 14, and reserve John Blackwell 12 for Wisconsin, which had 12 players enter the scoring column. The Badgers made 39 of 60 shot attempts (65%) including 6 of 12 from 3-point range.

Wisconsin scored 56 points before halftime. A year after averaging 65.3 points per game, the Badgers reached 50 points before halftime for the first time in almost three years not making a 3.

Freddy Hicks scored 21 points, Caleb Fields 17 and reserve Dyondre Dominguez 14 for Arkansas State.

The Red Wolves have a roster that has 337 career starts but is still learning a faster offensive pace under former Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson. Arkansas State shot 4 for 21 from 3-point range and had 17 turnovers.

Wisconsin hosts No. 9 Tennessee on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.
Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
Manitowoc police responded to a report of a shooting on S 26th St and Viebahn St
Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence

Latest News

Marquette's Kam Jones shoots between Northern Illinois's Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Zarique...
Kam Jones scores 20 as No. 5 Marquette opens with 92-70 triumph over Northern Illinois
Wisconsin running back Jackson Acker (34) runs during the first half of an NCAA college...
Hoosiers snap 6-game conference losing streak by beating Badgers 20-14
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) runs after a catch during the first half of an NCAA...
Harrison, Henderson lead unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Ohio State to 24-10 victory at Wisconsin
Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Locke’s TD pass caps 18-point fourth-quarter Wisconsin comeback win over Illinois, 25-21