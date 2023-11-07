Waupaca man facing charges in four different sexual assault cases

Waupaca, Wis. (WBAY) - 63-year-old James Weber is facing charges in four separate cases relating to sexual assault or assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the first case details the parents of a 14-year-old girl contacting the police alleging several incidents of sexual assault with Weber.

He’s also accused of sexually assaulting someone he knows while trying to give her a ride after her car broke down two summers ago. The criminal complaint said the victim was pregnant at the time.

In the third case, he’s also accused of assaulting a woman when she answered the door at her home.

The fourth case accuses him going to a woman’s house and exposing himself several times, then touching her inappropriately and later offering her money for sex.

If convicted, he could face a potential sentence of more than 12 years in prison. All four cases have a status conference on Nov. 21 at 1 PM.

