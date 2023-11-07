Waupaca man facing charges in four different sexual assault cases

James Weber accused of four separate cases of sexual assault
James Weber accused of four separate cases of sexual assault(Waupaca County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Waupaca, Wis. (WBAY) - 63-year-old James Weber is facing charges in four separate cases relating to sexual assault or assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, the first case details the parents of a 14-year-old girl contacting the police alleging several incidents of sexual assault with Weber.

He’s also accused of sexually assaulting someone he knows while trying to give her a ride after her car broke down two summers ago. The criminal complaint said the victim was pregnant at the time.

In the third case, he’s also accused of assaulting a woman when she answered the door at her home.

The fourth case accuses him going to a woman’s house and exposing himself several times, then touching her inappropriately and later offering her money for sex.

If convicted, he could face a potential sentence of more than 12 years in prison. All four cases have a status conference on Nov. 21 at 1 PM.

