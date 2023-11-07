VARIABLY CLOUDY & COOL AFTERNOON, RAIN & SOME SNOW TONIGHT

Some of us have enjoyed more sun than others so far today and that trend will continue this afternoon. As time goes on we’ll have more and more cloud cover and even a few late day spotty showers. Highs will be mainly in the 40s with some upper 30s north and east.

Our next weathermaker will give us more wet weather tonight and Wednesday as another round of rain pushes into the area. It’s going to be cold enough along the Upper Michigan border for some wet snow to mix in at times. A slushy coating, to half an inch is possible towards the Highway 8 corridor. While the snow will stick more readily to the grass, some slippery spots are possible on untreated roads across the Northwoods. That’s something to keep an eye on for the Wednesday morning commute...

Farther south, we’ll have periods of rain through tomorrow evening. Most folks will get one-quarter to half an inch, but heavier, localized showers could bring up to an inch of precipitation.

The wind machine will crank back up on Thursday and there may be gusts over 30 mph once again. The tradeoff will be a little more sunshine.

There’s also a chance of spotty, light showers on Saturday, which also happens to be Veterans Day. However, we’re not expecting too many weather issues for outdoor ceremonies and events. Look for high temperatures in the 40s all the way into the upcoming weekend.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/NE 5-15+ MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Much cooler. Partly sunny. Spotty late day showers possible. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Rain develops late... Wet snow FAR NORTH. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Early wet snow is possible FAR NORTH. Breezy at times. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 51

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.