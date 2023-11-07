‘Uncle Fester’ bound over for trial, facing multiple felony drug charges in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The cases will move forward in Brown County against an accused Green Bay drug maker known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’.

65-year-old Stephen Preisler faces numerous felony drug charges, accused of maintaining a drug house at his home on South Baird Street in Green Bay.

Preisler has two felony drug cases pending right now in Brown County.

On Tuesday, a Brown County Court Commissioner addressed both cases. Preisler waived his right to a preliminary hearing for the first set of charges against him after his home became the focus of a days-long police investigation this summer.

“The only way to get the crime lab to do an analysis is to have a trial date and this is going to go around and around forever,” said Preisler. “I waive my preliminary hearing in order to get the crime lab to analyze the material in their position.”

Action 2 News first alerted you to the investigation in mid-July where Green Bay Police found large amounts of Meth and Cocaine inside Preisler’s home, along with chemicals and equipment used to make it.

Preisler received a $100,000 cash bond for those charges.

Preisler posted bond, but a few weeks later he was arrested again and charged with additional felony drug charges after a disturbance call.

The court commissioner bound Preisler over for trial and set an arraignment date for January 5, 2024.

Preisler’s defense attorney asked to lower bond. He argued it’s too high, while the state argues Preisler knew what he was doing.

“The cases collectively are allegations of non-violent drug offenses, no one has been hurt or injured, no witnesses have been intimidated,” said Eric Maciolek, Preisler’s defense attorney.”

“As far as counsel saying no intimidation, this is a case he is ordering someone to crotch methamphetamine so he isn’t picked up,” said Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil with Brown County.

During bond arguments, Preisler’s daughter was escorted out of the courtroom by security.

The court commissioner denied the motion for bond modification. Preisler’s bond remains collectively at $400,000.

The City of Green Bay calls Preisler’s home ‘a chronic nuisance’ and is still in the process of taking possession of it.

