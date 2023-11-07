Trial date pushed back for former prison officer accused of hate crime

Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
Shane Nolan in court. July 5, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial that was set to begin Wednesday has now been pushed back to next year for Shane Nolan, who’s accused of committing a hate crime.

The former Green Bay Correctional Institution officer is accused of throwing a woman into a fire pit during a bonfire party at her home on July 3, 2021. During the bonfire, the woman, Dessiray Koss, said Nolan, “unprompted”, called her a homophobic slur, then grabbed her by the ribs and picked her up before throwing her into the fire.

When she crawled out of the pit, the police report states Koss and Nolan got into a physical altercation where Nolan allegedly choked Koss. When they were separated, Nolan reportedly walked away and left the property. Koss was later taken to the hospital where an officer noticed Koss “had her left arm wrapped in clear plastic wrap, and her hands had a black substance on them, that I recognized to be similar in appearance to ash.”

Koss later said she was thrown into her fire pit. The officer wrote it was “apparent” Koss was in pain.

During an interview, Nolan said he was drunk during the alleged incident and that he had been blacking out, only to remember being hit by several people. He told the officer he did not remember anyone being thrown into the fire and denied attacking Koss or using a homophobic slur.

Nolan had previously accepted a plea deal, but a judge rejected it. A jury trial for Nolan is now scheduled for January 31, 2024.

