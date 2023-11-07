Study: Common smoke alarms don’t wake nearly half of young children

Smoke alarms with voice tones were effective with 85% to 89% of kids
Make a plan with your family, because smoke alarms may not wake younger children
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Quick thinking and springing into action. Two teenage girls in Fond du Lac escaped a house fire early Monday morning using a fire-escape ladder their family recently purchased at a garage sale to get out through a second-story window.

Officials say working smoke detectors sounded the alarm and gave the girls a chance to escape.

This was a best-case scenario, especially knowing the girls may have practiced using the ladder so they knew what to do. It brings up another conversation: a report by the U.S. Fire Administration.

It’s a good idea to make a plan with your family in case of a fire, because a smoke alarm may not wake your younger kids. The USFA report says high-frequency smoke alarms are not effective in waking pre-teen children. In fact, it says they wake up only 56% of kids and prompt 55% to escape their bedroom.

The reason is that kids sleep longer than adults and spend more time in slow-wake sleep. That requires extra-loud noises to wake them out of it.

Researchers from the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital have studied this. They’ve looked into a variety of smoke alarms and ways to wake kids when a fire happens.

A 2020 study found a female voice, a male voice, and hybrid voice tone alarms woke up 85 to 89% of kids and prompted 84 to 89% to escape from their bedroom.

Researchers say voice alarms don’t need to use a child’s name or their mother’s voice, which is good. It allows the alarm to be manufactured at a lower cost using a generic recording.

Researchers say they will now look into how a child’s response in escaping is influenced by what’s said in the message used in a voice smoke alarm.

In the study, they worked with kids ages 5 to 12. Kids over 12 responded well to our everyday high-frequency alarms.

