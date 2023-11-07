Silver Alert cancelled for North Fond du Lac person

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Norbert Kroening was located safe.

--

Police are searching for a missing senior citizen.

Police said 80-year-old Norbert Kroening was last seen on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. leaving the Aurora Clinic in North Fond du Lac and was due to return to the clinic to pick up a family member around 1 p.m. Norbert never returned, does not have a cell phone, and has never disappeared before.

Family members are concerned that Norbert may be lost, disabled, or confused. Norbert was seen on a license plate camera driving a 2013 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with personalized license plate “NUBBS”.

If located, please check his welfare and contact the North Fond du Lac Police Department.

