Barn in town of Scott total loss after fire

Sheboygan County, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday around 9:00 PM, the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received several 911 calls regarding a barn fire near Tower Drive in the Town of Scott.

Officials report a caller saying the barn appeared fully engulfed. The barn was used for storage and they were making recent improvements. Fire officials say the barn is a total loss.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. For further information, please contact the Beechwood Fire Department.

The following public safety agencies assisted with this incident: Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, Fire Departments from; Beechwood, Cascade, Silver Creek, Random Lkae, Campbellsport, Waldo, Boltonville, Kewaskum, PLymouth, Adell, Greenbush & Town of Scott First Responder

