Packers nominate comedian Tom Grossi for NFL Fan of the Year

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday they’re nominating comedian, podcaster, and YouTuber Tom Grossi to be the 2023 NFL Fan of the Year.

According to Grossi’s YouTube account, he’s been creating NFL-based content on YouTube since 2015. A man of many jerseys, he impersonates the fans of every team to react to games, player news and draft picks. This summer, his “30 in 30″ campaign visiting 30 NFL stadiums in 30 days raised half a million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Despite his many jerseys, Grossi declares himself a Packers fan and talks about his love for the Packers in his weekly podcast, “Packcast.” His podcast features over 1,000 tracks.

The 2023 NFL Fan of the Year will be named later this month.

