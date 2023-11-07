Packers back to work on “Victory Monday”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Victory Monday” often means some extra down time for the Packers. This year that’s not the case with a young squad.

Green Bay may be coming off a 20-3 win over the Rams on Sunday, but still have plenty to clean up after snapping their four-game losing streak.

“i don’t think we’re in any position right now to take an extra day. We have a lot of players who need to come in. Just making sure when you do have success and win, how critical can you be of yourself.. there’s always something. When you have success you have to be the most critical,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

“The mentality is to duplicate what we did this week, and whatever we need to fix, we looked at it, we’ll clean that up. Have a really good game on Sunday, maybe minus a lot of penalties,” said tackle Yosh Nijman.

Jordan Love certainly made progress in the second half of Sunday’s victory. Completing 12 of his 13 pass attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown. One thing that also helped open up the Packers offense as a whole was running back Aaron Jones. Seemingly off a snap count, Jones finished with a season-high 20 carries for 73 yards and Green Bay’s first touchdown in a first half since week two.

“We had more opportunities. We did a better job on third down, we were staying ahead of the sticks. When you’re running the ball effectively, you’re more apt to call more runs. I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” said LaFleur.

As always, there’s plenty to correct on the offensive side of the ball. Starting with penalties after having being flagged twice for offsides on the fourth down “tush push.” Also, being sound in pass protection.

Green Bay allowed just two sacks per game heading into Sunday’s game, but gave up four to Aaron Donald and company. This week they face another tough test against T.J. Watt and the Steelers.

“I know that he has a really good get off. I think he works everything off of that. So, I’ve got to be ready for that. We’re on the road, snap count is going to be important, getting off on time. That’s the main thing I’m focused on,” said tackle Zach Tom.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.