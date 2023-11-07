MUCH COOLER TODAY... RAIN & SNOW LATE TONIGHT

Hopefully you didn’t get too used to yesterday’s warmer weather... It’s going to be much cooler today, as our temperatures fall back to near-normal for early November. Highs will be in the 40s, with some upper 30s in the Northwoods. While it won’t be as windy as it was on Monday, our northeast breeze will allow cooler, Canadian air to settle into Wisconsin.

Skies will be partly sunny across northeast Wisconsin. We’ll probably be dry through this evening... But then, our next weathermaker will give us more wet weather. Another round of rain will push into the area. It’s going to be cold enough along the Upper Michigan border for some wet snow to mix in at times. A slushy coating, to half an inch is possible towards the Highway 8 corridor. While the snow will stick more readily to the grass, some slippery spots are possible on untreated roads across the Northwoods. That’s something to keep an eye on for the Wednesday morning commute...

Farther south, we’ll have periods of rain through tomorrow evening. Most folks will get one-quarter to half an inch, but heavier, localized showers could bring up to an inch of precipitation.

There’s also a chance of spotty, light showers on Saturday, which also happens to be Veterans Day. However, we’re not expecting too many weather issues for outdoor ceremonies and events. Look for high temperatures in the 40s all the way into the upcoming weekend.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

WEDNESDAY: E/NE 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Much cooler. Partly sunny. Not as breezy. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Rain develops late... Wet snow FAR NORTH. LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Early wet snow is possible FAR NORTH. Breezy at times. HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then increasing clouds. Cool, with less wind. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers. HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Milder, but turning breezy. HIGH: 51

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.