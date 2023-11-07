Man dies after crash with dump truck in Marinette County

File photo
File photo(WVVA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 69-year-old man died after a crash Monday just in the Town of Goodman, the Marinette County Sheriff said in a news release Tuesday.

The sheriff said at 5:21 p.m. on Monday, Marinette County Dispatch received a call of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 8 just east of Tower Road. It was reported that someone was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

According to a statement from the sheriff, a vehicle operated by John Benzow, age 69, of Goodman, was pulling out onto USH 8 to travel west and failed to yield the right of way to a partially loaded dump truck that was traveling east. Benzow was wearing a seatbelt. However, the sheriff said he sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was declared dead by a medical examiner.

The driver of the dump truck, Randy C. Peterson, age 65, of Loretto, MI, was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

The sheriff said failure to yield the right of way was a factor in the crash that remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Marinette County medical examiner.

This is the sixth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 2023, according to the sheriff.

