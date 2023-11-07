Man accused of kidnapping woman and 4-year-old gets trial date

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 51-year-old man charged with kidnapping a woman and her 4-year-old son outside the Fox River Mall will face a jury of his peers in January.

A trial date was set for Jay Scott to stand trial in Outagamie County starting on January 23. The court set aside four days for the trial.

Scott is charged with kidnapping, forceful abduction of a child, carjacking while possessing a weapon, armed robbery, theft of moveable property valued between $2,500 and $5,000, and felony bail jumping.

As we reported last month, prosecutors say Scott was on a bicycle when he approached a woman and her child in the parking lot outside Macy’s. He had a knife, and he demanded she get into the car, made her drive to an ATM, and took her purse. The woman said Scott said he didn’t want to hurt her, he just wanted her money.

The woman escaped with her child when the car was stopped at a red light, and a bystander who heard her cries for help called 911.

The carjacking charge has a penalty of up to 60 years in prison if convicted. Kidnapping, abduction, and armed robbery charges each carry 40 years.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.