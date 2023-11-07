Last Week Tonight host John Oliver puts billboard up in Manitowoc for bird contest

John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public...
John Oliver attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards at The New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Alice Reid
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Last Week Tonight host John Oliver recently announced he put up billboards across the world to gain votes for a bird contest…and one of those billboards is in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

The host of the HBO show has taken a shine to one of the contest nominees, the Pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe. It’s part of New Zealand’s Bird of the Century contest, which raises awareness for the country’s native wildlife, including those species at risk of extinction. The Pūteketeke is listed as “in serious trouble” on the contest page.

John Oliver took up the bird contest on Last Week Tonight’s Nov. 5 episode.

“I don’t just want the pūteketeke to win,” John Oliver said on the show. “I want it to win in the biggest landslide in the history of this magnificent competition.”

Oliver said on his show that Last Week Tonight put billboards and advertisements in popular places all over the world, including an ad near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, billboards in the center of Tokyo and Mumbai, a truck ad in London that said, “Help us crown a Real King,” and a sky banner over Ipanema Beach in Brazil.

And, of course, a billboard on a building in Manitowoc.

“Because hey, not everyone lives in big cities, and if you live in Manitowoc, we need your support, too,” Oliver said on his show.

The winner of the contest will be announced next Monday.

