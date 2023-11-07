Kidnapping survivor Elizabeth Smart speaks to local educators

Appleton, Wis. (WBAY) - It was one of the most followed and most harrowing child abduction stories capturing headlines in the early 2000s: the disappearance and survival of Elizabeth Smart. She was abducted and held prisoner for nine months before police returned her safely to her family.

Monday night, she spoke to educators in Appleton about her experience with trauma and helping children over come hardships.

At the event, Smart spoke about the night of her abduction, remembering hearing a man’s voice and that never before in her life had she had a reason to he scared until then. That man was Brian David Mitchell. Smart was just 14.

She told that story to Fox Valley educators, recalling how she spent 9 months with Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee before police rescued her in Utah. She now works as a child safety activist, often encouraging families and communities to keep hope alive in the midst of stories like her own.

That includes the story of Jayme Closs. 13-year-old Closs was abducted from her home in Barron, Wisconsin in October of 2018 and held captive until she escaped in January, 88 days later.

Smart has publicly shared encouragement for Closs and other survivors, saying only those who have lived through that kind of ordeal can truly understand the pain.

“I remember coming out to Wisconsin and I was able to meet her and her family and see the town where she was from and it was just heartwarming to see a community come pull in close together to try to protect her and support her,” Smart recalled.

Smart says she wants teachers to know they have an important role to stand up for the children in their care.

