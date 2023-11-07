Hotels get ready for 2025 NFL Draft reservations

Hotels are busy preparing to show off what they have to offer -- not just in Green Bay but also in the Fox Valley.
With 250,000 football fans expected, some hotels are booking group reservations first
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hotels across Northeast Wisconsin are finalizing plans for the 2025 NFL Draft right now.

As Action 2 News first reported, the 2025 NFL Draft is happening April 24 through April 26, 2025, in and around Lambeau Field and Titletown.

Hotels are busy preparing to show off what they have to offer -- not just in Green Bay but also in the Fox Valley.

About 250,000 visitors are expected over the three-day event and they need a place to stay.

Lodge Kohler right next door to Lambeau Field hopes to get rooms available next spring, in late April or early May, for guests to book a year out.

The Hilton Appleton Paper Valley is taking calls for group reservations right now, with individual bookings opening up in May.

The hotels can’t wait to welcome fans.

“We will definitely look at adding some staff. We have, in my opinion, the best staff in the industry. We’re excited to hopefully grow the staff a bit to make sure we’re ready for hundreds and thousands of guests coming to Green Bay,” Lodge Kohler general manager Aaron Hammer said.

“It’s just gonna be a wonderful windfall for everybody in the community and our way to showcase our hospitality in Northeast Wisconsin,” Paper Valley’s Linda Garvey said.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy says the draft could be the biggest event ever in the greater Green Bay area. Murphy says the economic impact of the draft is six times more than a regular home game.

