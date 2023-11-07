Green Bay police searching for suspect who fired water pellets at students

File photo
File photo(PxHere | WXIX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for the person responsible for firing water pellets from an orbeez gun at Edison Middle School students.

The incident happened Monday when the school district said while students were outside for physical education during 7th period, a person jumped out of a car parked on Alpine Drive and used an orbeez gun to shoot several water pellets at students. ]

The person then ran back to the car and drove off. No one was hurt and students returned to the school building.

An orbeez gun uses water pellets that can cause injuries. Also, authorities say the toy gun could be confused with a real gun and solicit an unintended law enforcement response.

Edison administration immediately involved its school resource officer, who contacted the Green Bay Police Department. Extra police presence was in the Edison area at the end of the school day.

At this time, the person involved has not been identified. If anyone has information that could help identify the individual, please contact Speak Up/Speak Out at 1-800-697-8761 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.
An alarm, a ladder, and a neighbor: Children escape Fond du Lac house fire
There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft...
Officials release dates for 2025 Draft in Green Bay: April 24-26

Latest News

Don Mattingly
Report: Don Mattingly among Brewers candidates to replace Craig Counsell
South Milwaukee police officers pose with a two-foot alligator found on the Lake Michigan beach...
Police capture alligator on Lake Michigan beach
Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.
An alarm, a ladder, and a neighbor: Children escape Fond du Lac house fire
Firefighters say having functioning alarms is one of the best ways to keep your families safe...
Study: Common smoke alarms don’t wake nearly half of young children