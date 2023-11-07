Green Bay police searching for suspect who fired water pellets at students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are searching for the person responsible for firing water pellets from an orbeez gun at Edison Middle School students.

The incident happened Monday when the school district said while students were outside for physical education during 7th period, a person jumped out of a car parked on Alpine Drive and used an orbeez gun to shoot several water pellets at students. ]

The person then ran back to the car and drove off. No one was hurt and students returned to the school building.

An orbeez gun uses water pellets that can cause injuries. Also, authorities say the toy gun could be confused with a real gun and solicit an unintended law enforcement response.

Edison administration immediately involved its school resource officer, who contacted the Green Bay Police Department. Extra police presence was in the Edison area at the end of the school day.

At this time, the person involved has not been identified. If anyone has information that could help identify the individual, please contact Speak Up/Speak Out at 1-800-697-8761 or Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.

