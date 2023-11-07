Free meal program returns to Manitowoc public schools

Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) - As of Monday, Manitowoc Public School District’s free school meals program is back up and running. The decision to reinstate the program comes after the superintendent received backlash from parents in early October when he decided to discontinue free school meals for students.

“I’m just delighted and thankful that I have a board of education that recognizes that that’s really why we’re here,” said Superintendent Jim Feil, “And we needed to bring this back and so they were very supportive of getting this focus back on student achievement.”

Feil announcing Wednesday the reinstatement of the free meals program in the Manitowoc Public School District regardless of eligibility. Earlier this school year, Feil made the decision to end the community eligibility provision, opting to use a different program of free, reduced, and paid meals, saying it’s a better use of taxpayer dollars.

This was met by backlash from the community, which led to a petition created by Rebecca Wilinski, signed by more than 1,000 people asking Feil to resign due to this issue among others. Feil stated he felt there were some miscommunications, such as previously qualified students weren’t being served their meals, which he says was inaccurate.

“The cost of not doing what we needed to be doing was substantial,” said Feil. “I mean, my time was consumed. Administrators time was consumed. The board’s time was consumed. That’s all time that wasn’t spent in terms of are we doing enough to support our teachers in the classroom so kids can learn.”

His message to parents is to let them know that the district cares about every child and their ultimate goal is for them to achieve academic success.

“If this makes it easier for everybody and gets us back on the same page, what can we do to help Manitowoc Public Schools regain its status as the top tier achieving school district, great,” said Feil.

Some of the comments from the parents and supporters of the MPSD Facebook page say they thank superintendent Feil for his decision to reinstate the program, while others state they will not forgive him.

