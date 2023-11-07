Elizabeth Smart speaks to group of Fox Valley educators

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s always hope: that’s the message Elizabeth Smart wants to share with other survivors. She is now an advocate for children’s safety and missing persons.

Smart is speaking this week to a group of Fox Valley educators about the terrifying moments of her own abduction in Salt Lake City, Utah in 2002, and overcoming all odds with police rescuing and returning her safely to her family 9 months later.

It was one of the most followed child abduction stories of our time: the 2002 disappearance and survival of Elizabeth Smart.

Smart was 14 when she was taken from her home and held prisoner for 9 months, raped, abused, and threatened.

“Unfortunately, what happened to me is not uncommon,” said Smart.

Monday, smart shared her story with educators in Appleton, bravely recalling the night Brian David Mitchell took her from her bedroom at knifepoint.

She said never in her life had she had a true reason to feel afraid until then.

“There are so many elements of my story that are so similar and so common, too; far too many other people’s stories,” said Smart.

Now two decades after her rescue, Smart is married with three children of her own and working as an activist for child safety.

“I feel like it’s almost a world where I feel like we are scared to act for fear of what can happen next, but I wouldn’t be here if people had that same attitude about me,” said Smart.

Smart can also often be seen encouraging families and communities to keep hope alive during stories like her own - that includes the search for Jayme Closs.

The 13-year-old was abducted from her home in Barron, Wisconsin in October of 2018 and held captive until she escaped in January, 88 days later.

“I remember hearing about her story and posting it on my Instagram, and then I remember how exciting it was the day that she was found. It was like a miracle that happened again,” said Smart.

Smart has publicly shared encouragement for Closs and other survivors.

“I remember coming out to Wisconsin and I was able to meet her and her family and see the town where she was from and it was just heartwarming to see a community come pull it close together to try to protect her and support her,” said Smart.

She says if Closs ever reaches out, she’ll be there for her:

“I have every faith that she will go on to live a spectacular life,” said Smart.

Smart says she wants people to remember. she and Jayme are alive because others had the courage to speak up.

“First off pay attention If you see something call the police, I would bet my life that a police officer would rather go save a child than hand out a speeding ticket,” said Smart.

She has this message for anyone who’s experienced trauma:

“Happiness is real sometimes you have to chase it and it’s really hard, but it is worth it, don’t give up you’re not alone,” said Smart.

