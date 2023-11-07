‘Dad bod’ calendar benefits local breast cancer foundation

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder and this local calendar creation is putting that adage to the test.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
For the second year in a row, some local men are showing off their “personalities” by posing for the Dad Bod Calendar.

The calendar, which goes on sale later this month, benefits a nonprofit that helps breast cancer survivors. Plus, there’s still time for you to weigh in on your favorite dad bod.

In the video above, we’re joined now by the owners of Art-C Productions, the company behind this effort that benefits Ribbon of Hope.

