Community coming together to help young girl with epilepsy sleep safely

Greenville, Wis. (WBAY) - People across the Fox Cities are coming together to help a young girl with epilepsy and other medical challenges sleep safely and independently. The Conner family was recently dealt a devastating blow when their insurance company denied their request for a special piece of medical equipment that would give eight-year-old Averi a safe night’s sleep.

”It’s devastating that this state let her down,” said Ashley Conner, Averi’s mother. “They’re keeping her from getting her independence from her growing and being a big girl.”

For the past two years, Ashley Conner has slept on a couch with her daughter Averi, a bubbly third-grader. She lives with multiple medical challenges such as sleep apnea, autism, and epilepsy which causes seizures. Ashley said her daughter has anywhere from 20, 30, or even 50 seizures a night. Ashley sleeps on the couch with Averi each night to protect her from her higher risk of “sudep” or sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.

“It’s taken a lot of lives and it’s a big scary dark cloud that is always there that would just like to stay away from at any cost,” said Ashley.

Averi’s doctors wrote letters to the Conner’s insurance company recommending approval of a Cubby Bed which has several safety features such as safety sheets, padded walls, and a camera to monitor Averi with real-time videos and alerts.

“We submitted everything to insurance and they denied us. They denied us in less than 14 days,” said Ashley. “It’s hard. It’s hard to see that she doesn’t get what she needs. So, we’re banding together and we’re getting everybody involved to help.”

Several community members have donated to the Go Fund Me, and businesses like ‘Sweet Creations by Stacy’ contributed a portion of their sales.

Help Averi Sleep Safe (WBAY)

Community fundraising efforts (WBAY)

“Greenville is a really tight-knit community,” said business owner, Stacey Beduhn. “My postal lady who retired gave me a $10 tip. I’m like ‘I’m putting that right in the Go Fund Me bucket.’”

The Dome Sports Bar and Grill is also hosting 50-50 raffles and raffle baskets during Packers games. The next event is November 12th to help the Conner’s reach their $9,000 goal.

Community fundraising efforts (WBAY)

“The fact that they’re you know in their heart they see that this little girl needs it and it’s amazing to know that so many people care about her,” said Ashley.

Ashley says they’ve raised about a third of their goal so far. When the CEO of Cubby Beds heard about this story, the company pledged another significant donation to help Averi sleep safely and independently soon.

A Fox Crossing mother is on a mission to help her daughter sleep safely.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.