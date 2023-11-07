3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Asian longhorned tick

Another invasive species is spreading across the U.S. The Asian longhorn tick has seen explosive growth in several U.S. states.
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another invasive species is spreading across the U.S. The Asian longhorn tick has seen explosive growth in several U.S. states. According to the CDC, female ticks can reproduce without mating.

Recently the ticks killed 3 cows in Ohio -- and not by disease! Humans and pets are also at some risk.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad introduces you to this deadly tick, where it’s spread, and how it kills.

The good news is, it’s not in Wisconsin. Yet.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.
An alarm, a ladder, and a neighbor: Children escape Fond du Lac house fire
There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Stock photo
Driver killed after hitting several trees identified by Waushara County authorities

Latest News

"Uncle Fester" bound over for trial, facing multiple felony drug charges
"Uncle Fester" bound over for trial, facing multiple felony drug charges
Kaukauna neighbors want answers after shelter euthanizes dog
Kaukauna neighbors want answers after shelter euthanizes dog
A neighborhood in Brown County demanding answers regarding a stray dog who was euthanized by...
Kaukauna neighborhood wants answers after shelter euthanizes dog
James Weber accused of four separate cases of sexual assault
Waupaca man facing charges in four different sexual assault cases