3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Asian longhorned tick

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another invasive species is spreading across the U.S. The Asian longhorn tick has seen explosive growth in several U.S. states. According to the CDC, female ticks can reproduce without mating.

Recently the ticks killed 3 cows in Ohio -- and not by disease! Humans and pets are also at some risk.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad introduces you to this deadly tick, where it’s spread, and how it kills.

The good news is, it’s not in Wisconsin. Yet.

