‘Salute to Service’ party fundraiser this Sunday at Stadium View

Every November we take time to honor our nation’s veterans and this weekend, a local organization is throwing them a party!
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
It’s called “Salute to Service” and it’s happening Sunday at Stadium View Bar and Grille.

Besides the food, raffles, and silent auction, there are also booths with veteran and military resources. Past and present military service members get in for free and everyone else is encouraged to make a $10 donation.

Joining us in the video above is one of the main organizers of the event, Cathy Kohlbeck, founder of the “Houses of Honor” Program.

