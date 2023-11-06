Report: 12% of child gun deaths linked to “intimate partner violence”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’ve reported on the rise in gun deaths among kids and teens. A new study looks at how many young people have been killed in intimate partner violence.

Monday morning, a study was published in the journal Pediatrics. It found between 2003 and 2020, there were more than 11,000 child homicides. Researchers say nearly half of all homicides involving kids 17 or younger were caused by firearms during that period, all connected to intimate partner violence -- which includes domestic violence, sexual violence, and stalking.

The study also found, that of those homicides, 12% were related to partner violence. Those deaths were tied to some sort of conflict in a relationship they were in or connected to another relationship.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says 86% of the children who were killed by a gun were “corollary victims,” which means their deaths were connected to intimate partner violence between other people and they were not the intimate partner themselves.

About 14% of child firearm deaths were directly connected to a current or former relationship. This was especially for teens 13 to 17 years old.

Experts say the numbers are on thing but these are human lives, and the authors say there need to be strategies in place to prevent this from happening, including promoting healthy relationships at a young age.

