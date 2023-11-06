Packers, NFL announce NFL Draft 2025 dates Monday

The draft has become one of the biggest and most-anticipated sporting events of the year.
The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft...
The Titletown District next to Lambeau Field will be one of the campuses for NFL Draft activities in 2025
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday we’ll find out when the 2025 NFL Draft is happening in Green Bay.

The NFL, along with the Green Bay Packers, are announcing the dates at 3:30 in the afternoon at Lambeau Field.

Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy will speak, as well as Alex Brooke, the NFL’s senior director of events business strategy.

Community leaders, donors, and other area partners will also be there to help build excitement for the 2025 draft.

The league announced the 2025 NFL Draft would be held in Green Bay back in May.

Details are still being finalized, but the main portion of the event is expected to happen at Lambeau Field and the Packers’ Titletown, with other nearby venues being used as well.

It will include several days of activities throughout Green Bay, turning it into a massive, free football festival with interactive exhibits, autograph sessions, and photo opportunities.

The 2023 draft in Kansas City hosted more than 312,000 fans and had more than 54 million viewers over the three days.

Action 2 News will have a crew at the announcement and will First Alert you as soon as the dates are announced.

