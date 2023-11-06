Off-duty US Park Police officer unintentionally shot and killed fellow officer, police say

McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.
McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Park Police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer in a Virginia apartment in what local authorities are describing preliminarily as an unintentional shooting involving alcohol.

Fairfax County detectives determined that the officer pulled the trigger on a gun he believed was unloaded early Sunday, striking Jesse Brown Hernandez inside an apartment in McLean, Virginia, according to a police statement.

Hernandez, 22, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fairfax County police said.

The officer who fired the gun has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police said that preliminarily detectives determined that the officer “was attempting to dry fire a firearm.”

“Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded,” police said in the news release.

There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and all were known to each other, police said. Three of the four involved individuals were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Manitowoc police responded to a report of a shooting on S 26th St and Viebahn St
Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence
Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.
Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Green Bay Police investigate deadly shooting
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a 20-yard touchdown...
Packers snap 4-game skid with 20-3 victory over struggling Rams

Latest News

Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law
Map of Fond du Lac house fire
Children escape overnight house fire
Girls standing outside school
CDC: Girls’ violence, depression, suicide risk twice the rate of boys
Girls standing outside school
School program aims to reduce depression, suicide risk