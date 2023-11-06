A MILD MONDAY... BUT QUITE WINDY!

There’s a fast moving weathermaker moving through the Great Lakes... Showers and thunderstorms are exiting the area early this morning. Most of the day will be dry with a variable sky. Clouds will fill back into the Fox Valley towards sunset, and then hang around through tonight.

You’ll notice that it’s a mild Monday. Our high temperatures will be in the lower 60s, with 50s across the Northwoods. However, it’s going to be quite windy. West-southwest winds will be frequently gusting over 30 mph... Don’t be surprised to see lots of leaves swirling around in that strong breeze today. The wind will gradually settle down after sunset.

Colder, more seasonable weather returns for the rest of the week. From Tuesday through next weekend, our high temperatures will be in the 40s. During this stretch, there’s a couple chances of wet weather. Look for showers Tuesday night and Wednesday, with another chance coming Friday night. It may be cold enough close to the Upper Michigan border for some wet snow to mix in. Light slushy accumulations will be possible across the Northwoods.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 15-30+ MPH

TUESDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Showers end early. Mild, but windy. Some midday sunshine, otherwise a variable sky. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Wind weakens. Sprinkles NORTH. LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. At night, showers, with wet flakes NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some morning wet snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. At night, showers, with a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 45

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.