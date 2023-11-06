Manitowoc Police search for suspect in attempted robbery and shooting

Manitowoc, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting that happened at approximately 12:30 PM on Friday, Nov. 4.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2700 block of Viebahn Street, Manitowoc, for a complaint of a victim who was shot.

The victim, who sustained injuries, was taken by the Manitowoc Fire Department to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect fled the scene, prior to law enforcement arrival, was not located and we are still looking for the suspect.

Police say the suspect has been described by witnesses as an African American male, 509 to 600 MANITOWOC AREA CRIME STOP feet in height, 30′s in age, slim build, clean shaven, short black hairstyle, and was wearing dark colored clothing.

The suspect may have facial injuries as a result of the altercation with the victim. A handgun was also displayed by the suspect. Witnesses stated the suspect fled the area on foot after the incident.

The investigation suggests that the incident was not random and was directed at the victim specifically. Manitowoc Police Department is still actively investigating the incident and is awaiting results from the Madison Crime Lab which may identify the suspect.

The Manitowoc Police Department was assisted by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, Two Rivers Police Department, and the Manitowoc Fire Department. If anyone has information regarding the incident, please contact Detective Pusel at 920-686-6597.

