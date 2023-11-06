Driver killed after hitting several trees identified by Waushara County authorities

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST
TOWN OF ROSE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 28-year-old driver was formally identified Monday after he died in a crash Sunday in the Town of Rose.

The crash was reported on 15th Road South of CTH A in the Town of Rose, Waushara County.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, Wild Rose Fire/Rescue, and Waushara County EMS all responded to the scene. When responders arrived on the scene it appeared that a southbound vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver, Samuel T. Kemper 28, from Weyauwega, was pronounced dead on scene by the Waushara County Medical Examiner.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any other information.

