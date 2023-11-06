Driver involved in fatal pedestrian crash now faces criminal charges

Shot of police lights.
Shot of police lights.(KTIV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian before leaving the scene is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

The crash happened on Sunday, October 29. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle traveling on County Road W hit a pedestrian who was helping another driver. The vehicle did leave the scene but was located a short time later. The driver was taken into custody.

The pedestrian, identified as Gerald L. Pagel, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner’s Office.

In an update Monday, the sheriff’s office said Evan T. Barnick was arrested by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office and referred to the Waupaca County District Attorney’s Office for charges of:

• Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle

• Hit and Run – Resulting in Death

• First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

• OWI – 3rd Offense

• Operating After Revocation

• Violate a Court Order Restricting Operating Privilege Ignition Interlock Device

Barnick made a court appearance on Monday afternoon. In a previous hearing, a cash bond of $50,000 was set, according to online court records.

