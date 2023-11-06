COOLER AIR RETURNING, WET WEATHER MIDWEEK

Gusty winds will continue this afternoon and this evening before slowly easing late tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures have warmed well above expectations today (mid to upper 60s) but much cooler 40s are on track for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will fall back into the the 30s as well.

Our next weather maker will spread rain showers our way Tuesday night and Wednesday. For most of us this will end up being just a cold rain, but up in the Northwoods near the U.P. border some slushy snow accumulation may occur. Rainfall potential is in the 1/4″ to 1/2″ range for now for NE Wisconsin.

Thursday looks to be another breezy day. There could be a few flakes or sprinkles on Friday with a chance light mix possible Saturday. Details on those two systems remain very fuzzy but they will be weak if they do happen to move our way.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/W 15-30+ MPH

TUESDAY: N/E 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Windy! Clouds fill back in. Temperatures gradually fall. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Wind weakens. Sprinkles NORTH. LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. At night, showers, with wet flakes NORTH. HIGH: 42 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers. Some morning wet snow is possible NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Gusty winds. HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. At night, showers, with a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A spotty wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 44

