On the Clock: Packers best Rams, snap four game losing streak

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After four weeks, The Packers are back in the win column after defeating a reeling Rams squad. The best panel in the business breaks down the most encouraging part of the victory, which young guy played the best, and more in this week’s On the Clock.

Other topics this week include:

  • Do you grade this victory on the “Stafford Curve” with Los Angeles missing their starting QB?
  • The best way to handle the salary cap between the Packers, Buccaneers, and Rams.
  • Jordan Love finally connecting with Christian Watson on a deep ball
  • Isiah McDuffie as a starter

