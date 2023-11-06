Children escape overnight Fond du Lac fire

Two children awakened by a smoke alarm rescued themselves
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue truck
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says two children were sleeping upstairs when the fire broke out at about 2:47 in the morning at 130 W. Division St. A smoke alarm woke up one of the children, who then woke up their sibling. The smoke was too heavy for them to get to the first floor, so they evacuated out the second-floor window using a fire-escape ladder.

Every person in the house got out safely and didn’t need medical attention. Firefighters rescued 3 dogs and a rabbit. Two dogs had to be revived using pet-rescue oxygen masks.

The fire was reported by someone who saw it on their camera system. The fire was coming from the kitchen area.

Firefighters say they got the fire out quickly but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the house.

They ventilated the house but are still determining what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Manitowoc police responded to a report of a shooting on S 26th St and Viebahn St
Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence
Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.
Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Green Bay Police investigate deadly shooting
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a 20-yard touchdown...
Packers snap 4-game skid with 20-3 victory over struggling Rams

Latest News

crime scene tape generic
Report: 12% of child gun deaths linked to “intimate partner violence”
In 86% of those cases the children were "corollary victims," not one of the intimate partners
Study: 12% of child gun deaths linked to "intimate partner violence"
college student studies
Study: Pulling an all-nighter eases depression
Action 2 News is working to learn more about why people were told to stay away from the area...
Police activity near Wequiock Falls