Children escape overnight Fond du Lac fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue says two children were sleeping upstairs when the fire broke out at about 2:47 in the morning at 130 W. Division St. A smoke alarm woke up one of the children, who then woke up their sibling. The smoke was too heavy for them to get to the first floor, so they evacuated out the second-floor window using a fire-escape ladder.

Every person in the house got out safely and didn’t need medical attention. Firefighters rescued 3 dogs and a rabbit. Two dogs had to be revived using pet-rescue oxygen masks.

The fire was reported by someone who saw it on their camera system. The fire was coming from the kitchen area.

Firefighters say they got the fire out quickly but there was extensive smoke damage throughout the house.

They ventilated the house but are still determining what caused the fire.

