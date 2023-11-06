CDC: Girls’ violence, depression, suicide risk twice the rate of boys

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Teenage girls are experiencing violence, depression and suicide risk at a concerning rate right now, often at twice the rate of boys. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says a quarter of Wisconsin girls have considered dying by suicide. Twenty percent of girls made a plan, and 11% of girls made an attempt.

A lot of young women are struggling. Research shows nearly 70% live with anxiety while 50% feel sad and hopeless most days.

The Samaritan Counseling Center in Menasha is one organization that works to shrink those numbers through its programs, including wellness screenings in schools. The screening asks about thoughts, feelings, and behaviors associated with mental health risks.

This year, Samaritan is working in 9 school districts, including Appleton, Oshkosh, De Pere and Stockbridge, and expects to offer more than 6,000 wellness screenings.

Samaritan does not diagnose or treat concerns but helps students and families think about mental health and the next steps to treatment.

“Ultimately kids do struggle with mental health and do sometimes take their own lives because of mental health concerns, and if we can prevent that in any way because of screening and because of asking these questions that’s ultimately what we want to do,” Samaritan’s wellness screen director, Amy D’addario, said.

If you or someone you know is struggling right now, there is a free lifeline to help. Call 988 and you’ll be connected with a trained counselor.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.