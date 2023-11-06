CDC: Girls’ violence, depression, suicide risk twice the rate of boys

The Samaritan Counseling Center in Menasha is working with area school districts to offer wellness screens
The CDC says girls in Wisconsin are twice as likely as boys to experience violence, depression and suicide risk
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Teenage girls are experiencing violence, depression and suicide risk at a concerning rate right now, often at twice the rate of boys. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says a quarter of Wisconsin girls have considered dying by suicide. Twenty percent of girls made a plan, and 11% of girls made an attempt.

A lot of young women are struggling. Research shows nearly 70% live with anxiety while 50% feel sad and hopeless most days.

The Samaritan Counseling Center in Menasha is one organization that works to shrink those numbers through its programs, including wellness screenings in schools. The screening asks about thoughts, feelings, and behaviors associated with mental health risks.

This year, Samaritan is working in 9 school districts, including Appleton, Oshkosh, De Pere and Stockbridge, and expects to offer more than 6,000 wellness screenings.

Samaritan does not diagnose or treat concerns but helps students and families think about mental health and the next steps to treatment.

“Ultimately kids do struggle with mental health and do sometimes take their own lives because of mental health concerns, and if we can prevent that in any way because of screening and because of asking these questions that’s ultimately what we want to do,” Samaritan’s wellness screen director, Amy D’addario, said.

If you or someone you know is struggling right now, there is a free lifeline to help. Call 988 and you’ll be connected with a trained counselor.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Manitowoc police responded to a report of a shooting on S 26th St and Viebahn St
Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence
Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.
Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man
LPD said officers were called to the area of S. 82nd and ‘A’ Streets for a two-motorcycle crash...
Green Bay Police investigate deadly shooting
Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a 20-yard touchdown...
Packers snap 4-game skid with 20-3 victory over struggling Rams

Latest News

college student studies
Study: Pulling an all-nighter eases depression
New data from the CDC shows teen tobacco usage is up in 2022.
Survey: More middle schoolers, fewer high schoolers are vaping
Soda dispenser
FDA proposes banning soda ingredient
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
FDA identifies E. coli outbreak but leaves many questions unanswered
Purple Tube Project helps Door County families living with Alzheimer’s