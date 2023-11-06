3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space junk adds to air pollution

For the first time, scientists have confirmed a source of air pollution from outer space. Well, more like our outer atmosphere, where space junk is jettisoned
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, scientists have confirmed a source of air pollution from outer space. Well, more like our outer atmosphere, where space junk is jettisoned from rocket missions or satellite-meteoroid collisions.

And with more missions to space, the space junk problem is only going to get worse.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, learn how scientists made the discovery and its possible implications for life, the atmosphere, and everything.

Millions of man-made debris and naturally occurring micrometeoroids orbit in and around Earth's...
Millions of man-made debris and naturally occurring micrometeoroids orbit in and around Earth's space environment at hypervelocity speeds averaging 10 km/s (22,000 mph). This "space junk" collides with spacecraft and satellites potentially causing serious damage or catastrophic failure. These collisions can be a life threatening risk to astronauts conducting extra-vehicular activities in space. To minimize the severity of the damage caused by an impact, it is necessary to understand the current orbital debris environment.(NASA)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence near Wequiock Falls in Brown County
UPDATE: Police presence near Wequiock Falls clear, officials say
Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.
Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man
Manitowoc police responded to a report of a shooting on S 26th St and Viebahn St
Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell argues withhome plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the...
Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say
Two children rescued themselves from an overnight house fire in Fond du Lac Monday.
Children escape overnight Fond du Lac fire

Latest News

For the first time, scientists have confirmed a source of air pollution from outer space. Well,...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space junk adds to air pollution
Every November we take time to honor our nation’s veterans and this weekend, a local...
‘Salute to Service’ party fundraiser this Sunday at Stadium View
Children escape overnight Fond du Lac fire
Children escape overnight Fond du Lac fire
File photo
CDC: Girls’ risk of violence, depression, suicide is twice the rate of boys