3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space junk adds to air pollution
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, scientists have confirmed a source of air pollution from outer space. Well, more like our outer atmosphere, where space junk is jettisoned from rocket missions or satellite-meteoroid collisions.
And with more missions to space, the space junk problem is only going to get worse.
In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, learn how scientists made the discovery and its possible implications for life, the atmosphere, and everything.
