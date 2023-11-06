3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Space junk adds to air pollution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time, scientists have confirmed a source of air pollution from outer space. Well, more like our outer atmosphere, where space junk is jettisoned from rocket missions or satellite-meteoroid collisions.

And with more missions to space, the space junk problem is only going to get worse.

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, learn how scientists made the discovery and its possible implications for life, the atmosphere, and everything.

Millions of man-made debris and naturally occurring micrometeoroids orbit in and around Earth's space environment at hypervelocity speeds averaging 10 km/s (22,000 mph). This "space junk" collides with spacecraft and satellites potentially causing serious damage or catastrophic failure. These collisions can be a life threatening risk to astronauts conducting extra-vehicular activities in space. To minimize the severity of the damage caused by an impact, it is necessary to understand the current orbital debris environment. (NASA)

