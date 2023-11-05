SHOWERS TONIGHT, WINDY & MILD MONDAY ON THE WAY

Spotty showers moved in a little bit earlier than anticipated Sunday and the chance of rain will continue this evening and into the first part of Monday morning. There could even be a rumble of thunder overnight. Significant moisture is not expected over the next 24 hours... but some locations north of Green Bay could still get an additional 1/4″ of rain. Lows will be in the 40s this evening with a slow rise overnight. Wind gusts tonight may increase to around 30 mph.

Gusty southerly winds Monday morning will become westerly during the day. The winds will dry things out and give us a brief warm up. Look for highs from the mid 50s to the mid 60s by midday, with slow cooling as we head towards the late afternoon. Wind gusts around (or over) 30 mph remain possible during the day.

Cooler 40s settle back in starting Tuesday and that will be the general trend for the rest of the work week and the coming weekend. Another weather maker is poised to give us showery weather Tuesday night into Wednesday. It looks like we’ll be warm enough for rain overall but there could be some wet snow at some point in the Northwoods where it will be colder.

A few weak systems are possible Friday through the weekend but it’s too early to be specific with timing.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: S 5-20 MPH, GUSTS AROUND 30 MPH

MONDAY: S/SW 10-25 MPH, GUSTS 30+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers. Gusty winds develop. Rising temps late. LOW: 47

MONDAY: Early day showers. Windy & mild. Turning cooler late. HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: More clouds than sun. Cooler but less windy. HIGH: 44 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Areas of rain with a wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. Breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A spotty sprinkle or flurry is possible. HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun. Seasonable. HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 44

