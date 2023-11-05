We Energies distributes 95th annual Cookie Book

(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people lined up early to get their 95th anniversary edition We Energies cookie book.

This year features recipes from first responders across the state, and for some people, collecting the book is a tradition.

Organizers say it’s a way to honor service to our communities. In fact, one of the cookie recipes featured in this year’s edition comes from Appleton police chief Polly Olson.

“This year, what better way to celebrate the communities that we serve than by highlighting those who are working day in and day out, around the clock to keep our communities safe and those are our first responders,” said Matt Cullen, a We Energies spokesperson.

Last year more than 200,000 cookbooks were distributed

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule
Reports of spam text messages have skyrocketed in recent years.
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How are text-spammers getting your phone number?
Stock photo
Waupaca County authorities identify man killed after being hit by vehicle
Manitowoc Police looking for owner of this dog
Manitowoc Police locate owner of dog involved in biting incident
Image courtesy MGN
Green Bay Police investigate deadly shooting

Latest News

It's the time of year where car crashes involving deer rise
It’s the time of year where vehicle vs. deer crashes are at their peak, insurance companies say
Sneads leads area teams with playoff wins Tuesday
WIAA State Boys Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule
Manitowoc police searching for shooting suspect
Manitowoc police searching for shooting suspect
Green Bay Police investigating fatal shooting
Green Bay Police investigating fatal shooting