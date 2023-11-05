We Energies distributes 95th annual Cookie Book

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people lined up early to get their 95th anniversary edition We Energies cookie book.

This year features recipes from first responders across the state, and for some people, collecting the book is a tradition.

Organizers say it’s a way to honor service to our communities. In fact, one of the cookie recipes featured in this year’s edition comes from Appleton police chief Polly Olson.

“This year, what better way to celebrate the communities that we serve than by highlighting those who are working day in and day out, around the clock to keep our communities safe and those are our first responders,” said Matt Cullen, a We Energies spokesperson.

Last year more than 200,000 cookbooks were distributed

