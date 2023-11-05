Packers honor veterans in their Salute to Service game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While the Packers took the field today to beat the Rams, saluting service members was another focus of today’s game.

Members of the military and their families were honored in various ways on and off the field, including with the 50 For The Fallen, a powerful event that took place in the middle of the field during halftime.

Veterans and their families celebrated the end of an 18-hour ruck march with the goal of raising awareness and funds to stop veteran suicide. The ruck started Saturday at the Veterans Memorial, covering 50 miles around Green Bay, ending with the group coming through the tunnel and onto the 50-yard line.

Many of the veterans shed tears as the crowd cheered and shouted “Thank you”s for their service.

“This great nation is defended by people that love this country with all they have and would willingly give their lives for that and today I was able to say thank you to a group of veterans who so rightfully deserve it,” said Chad Conley, the founder of 50 For The Fallen.

“The impact we have, if it takes blistering up my toes and my back, it’s worth it in the end if I can save one Special Forces guy from killing themselves.” said Darrin Beheler, a 50 For The Fallen marcher.

If you want to support 50 For The Fallen, you can text 53555.

