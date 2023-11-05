Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man

Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.
Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a man in the Fox River.(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - At around 11:42 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a 60-year-old male who was found in the Fox River at the end of Broad Street.

An autopsy will be performed later this week. The Oshkosh Police do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time, but the investigation is ongoing and Oshkosh Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700, or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

This is an active case and will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Green Bay Police investigate deadly shooting
Manitowoc police responded to a report of a shooting on S 26th St and Viebahn St
Shooting in Manitowoc prompts police presence
WIAA State Girls Volleyball Tournament scores and schedule
Luxemburg-Casco knocked off top seed Two Rivers in the Operation Football Game of the Week.
WATCH - Operation Football: Playoffs Level 3
Third inmate to die at Waupun Correctional Facility identified
Update on third inmate death during lockdown at Waupun Correctional Facility

Latest News

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates after scoring a 20-yard touchdown...
Packers snap 4-game skid with 20-3 victory over struggling Rams
WIAA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS
Badger Honor Flight takes Wisconsin veterans to Washington D.C
Badger Honor Flight takes Wisconsin veterans to Washington D.C
Coats For Kids distribution
Coats For Kids distribution