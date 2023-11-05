Oshkosh Police Department investigating death of 60-year-old man

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - At around 11:42 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, Oshkosh Police responded to a report of a 60-year-old male who was found in the Fox River at the end of Broad Street.

An autopsy will be performed later this week. The Oshkosh Police do not believe there is any danger to the community at this time, but the investigation is ongoing and Oshkosh Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700, or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

This is an active case and will be updated as more information is received.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.