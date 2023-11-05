It’s the time of year where vehicle vs. deer crashes are at their peak, insurance companies say

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Right now, we’re in the peak season for vehicle crashes involving deer.

State Farm insurance found between July of last year and this June, Wisconsin had over 70,000 claims involving animal crashes. They say November, October then December, in that order, are the most dangerous months for these types of incidents. Deer are more active during these months due to their breeding cycle.

If you do hit one, damage from the crash will typically be on the front end of your car. So, your bumper, headlights, grill, and hood take the brunt of it, which can be expensive to fix.

“Parts shortages have been ridiculous. As far as the UAW strike, it’s been very difficult to get parts. There are still parts that were waiting on it. It’s been a couple of months.” Traci Seeger, the operations manager at Olson Auto Body & Paint.

State Farm also shows that Wisconsin comes in as the 5th most likely state to hit an animal while driving.

Across the country, the odds of US drivers hitting an animal at 1 in 127. For Wisconsin, the rate is 1 in 60.

