Coats For Kids distribution gets coats to over 3,000 kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A massive effort took place today to help more than 3,000 kids in need find coats for the upcoming winter. It was part of the Coats For Kids drive that recently took place across our area.

Coats For Kids collects new or gently used winter coats for families in need. Parents at the distribution say expenses, like winter gear, can add up quickly, especially with multiple children in a household. A helping hand from the community eases some of the financial burden.

“It’s always good every year to get that re-up of new jackets. The kids like to come and get a new selection. It’s kind of like an early Christmas present.” said Damonte Collins, a father who was with his son as he excitedly picked out a new winter coat.

Coordinators say more and more families in our community need the assistance. This year’s distribution is helping more than a thousand children than last year, with a total of 3,600 children registered

“It’s more than the coat. The shoppers are making it enjoyable. These volunteers are amazing. And they’re checking out and everyone’s asking their kid ‘Do you love your coat?’ and it’s about the experience, not just about giving your kid what they need.” Said Becky Darrow, the director of social services at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay.

For anyone who didn’t make it to the distribution, volunteers will be giving out leftover coats on Nov. 19 at the Green Bay First Church at 10 a.m.

